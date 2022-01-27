Royal Lancaster launches new Royal Nuad Thai spa

New for January, Royal Lancaster has launched Royal Nuad Thai, a sanctuary in the heart of London.

This little oasis, hidden away on the third floor of the hotel, “is the most authentic experience of a Thai spa treatment outside of Thailand,” says the hotel.

With three beautiful, fully-equipped treatment rooms, each with their own shower and bathroom, aptly named after Thai flowers, Lotus, Jasmine and Hibiscus.

Ahead of any treatment, guests receive a traditional foot ritual of scented warm water and a natural foot scrub, and all treatments are finished with a session in the relaxation room, including a warming cup of lemongrass water to help flush toxins.

This haven offers a sense of calm for guests and visitors alike, to rejuvenate in a place of serenity.

In true Thai tradition, this beautifully relaxing space offers a holistic treatment menu featuring a curated collection of massage and beauty treatments, including signature Thai massages, relaxing oil Thai massages and pregnancy massages.

The Thai massages are performed by expertly trained masseuses and offer an equally energising, yet rejuvenating experience.

With a combination of massage, stretching and assisted yoga postures, guests are led through a series of movements to ensure the ultimate feeling of relaxation.

More Information

Royal Lancaster London is an independent hotel overlooking Hyde Park, privately owned by Thai hoteliers, the Sihanatkathakul family, who bought it in 1994.