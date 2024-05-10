Oceania Cruises Announces Four-Category Upgrade Sale

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is offering guests an ultra-premium experience in addition to ultimate value with an up to four-category upgrade on more than 60 sailings throughout 2024 and 2025 across the world.

With this limited-time Upgrade Sale, running now through June 30, cruisers can enhance their vacation by boosting their stateroom choice from Inside to Oceanview, Oceanview to Veranda, Veranda to Concierge, or even Concierge to Penthouse Suite.

This rare offer features voyages ranging from six to 35 days in destinations around the globe including Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America.

“It is exciting to give our guests an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their travel experience with this Upgrade Sale. The breadth of sailings and the selection of dates, lengths and destinations are second to none. This is a unique chance to book some late-season 2024 and Winter/Spring 2025 sailings with extraordinary added value,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

All sailings include Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE value promise, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length). Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive ultimate value on top of an ultra-premium cruise experience.

Some Featured Sailings Include:

Western Caribbean Bliss: Miami to Cartagena 10-day sailing on Nautica December 3, 2024 - December 13, 2024

Pack your sandals – and dancing shoes – for this perfectly tuned getaway to the vibrant Western Caribbean. You’ll kiss your cares goodbye in tropical destinations graced with stunning reefs, soft-sand beaches and an irresistible passion for life.

Radiant Brazil & Argentina: Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires 21-day sailing on Marina January 26, 2025 - February 16, 2025

From languid coastal retreats to cosmopolitan cities to stunning landscapes that will leave you awestruck, discover the allure of Brazil, Argentina and beyond. Plus enjoy overnight stays in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and edge-of-the-world Ushuaia.

Eternal Eastern Empires: Hong Kong to Tokyo 18-day sailing on Riviera January 27, 2025 - February 14, 2025

Witness East Asia’s refined beauty and dignified customs, where stunning architecture plays home to enchanting tea rituals, sumptuous ancient artifacts and illuminating history. Explore further with overnight stays in Shanghai, Kyoto and Tokyo.

Far Eastern Fascination: Hong Kong to Tokyo 11-day sailing on Riviera March 21, 2025 - April 1, 2025

Marvel at Japan, where innovation melds seamlessly with age-old traditions. In addition to overnight stays in Osaka and Tokyo, discover more of the Far East in Taiwan and South Korea.

Malay Peninsula Treasures: Roundtrip Singapore six-day sailing on Regatta April 3, 2025 - April 9, 2025

This unique, shorter voyage explores the charismatic Malay Peninsula and surrounding islands combining culture-rich cities with some of the best beaches in the world, offering a varied and unforgettable journey.

Indian Ocean Treasures: Singapore to Cape Town 35-day on Nautica April 17, 2025 - May 22, 2025

Absorb an extraordinary tapestry of cultures as you make your way from alluring Indochina to untamed South Africa, with countless highlights including Malaysia’s amazing temples, the Seychelles’ pristine sands and Africa’s wild savannas.

Archipelagos to Alcazars: Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Lisbon 10-day sailing on Marina April 21, 2025 - May 1, 2025

Discover lively Spain and Portugal, where rich medieval pasts meld with mesmerizing Moorish influences. Visits to the Canary Islands and Casablanca add an exotic flair, and an overnight stay in Lisbon invites further exploration.

Springtime Rivieras: Rome to Barcelona eight-day sailing on Marina May 18, 2025 - May 26, 2025

Mingle with Europe’s glitterati amid the Mediterranean’s dazzling rivieras, with pauses in legendary coastal resorts such as luminous Saint-Tropez and jet-setting Ibiza, and enjoy delicious local cuisine including tasty paella in Valencia.

Echoes of Antiquity: Istanbul to Athens 12-day sailing on Nautica July 27, 2025 - August 8, 2025

Appreciate the intriguingly intertwined histories of Greece and Turkey as you experience some of antiquity’s most fabled sites. Highlights include visits to Cyprus, Crete and whitewashed Santorini, the quintessential Greek Isle.

For more information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.