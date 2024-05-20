CHTA Unveils Revolutionary AI Guidebook to Elevate Caribbean Tourism

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) announces the launch of its groundbreaking guidebook, “Artificial Intelligence Transformation Guide for Caribbean Tourism”.

This initiative, spearheaded by the CHTA Technology Task Force, marks a significant milestone as it is the first guidebook of its kind released by any regional Hotel and Tourism Association.

Authored by Christus Gill with AI support, the guidebook represents a major advancement in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the region’s tourism sector, setting a new standard for innovation and technological integration.

Building upon the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) foundational guide, “Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology: Guide for Travel & Tourism Leaders”, CHTA has crafted a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders. The AI Guidebook provides essential insights and best practices tailored to the unique landscape of Caribbean tourism. It aims to illuminate the myriad benefits of AI adoption and addresses the challenges and concerns that might arise.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, Chair of the CHTA Technology Task Force, and the main driver behind this initiative, shared his enthusiasm about this innovative tool: “The AI Transformation Guide for Caribbean Tourism opens up a new realm of possibilities for our industry. By integrating AI technologies, we can significantly enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies, and push the boundaries of what Caribbean tourism can achieve.”

CHTA Technology Task Force Members

The creation of the guidebook was a collaborative effort involving influential industry professionals from across the Caribbean who serve on the CHTA Technology Task Force, including:

Chairperson Sanovnik Destang, St. Lucia

Co-Chairperson Christus Gill, St. Lucia

Yatsuri Marshall, St. Lucia

Brian Broomes, Barbados

Jamal Griffith, Barbados

Jeremy Jones, Jamaica

Lisa Hamilton, U.S. Virgin Islands

Kjerstin Carlson, CHTA Liaison

The guide explores Generative AI and other AI technologies, providing tailored insights and strategies for the Caribbean hospitality and tourism sectors. It addresses challenges and ethical considerations, showcasing AI’s potential to transform travel by combining innovation with creativity. The CHTA Technology Task Force also plans to release a follow-up guidebook featuring case studies of AI implementation in Caribbean hotels and tourism companies.

For more information and to contribute to the evolution of Caribbean hospitality and tourism, visit