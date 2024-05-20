Barcelona Fan Festival announced ahead of this year’s Grand Prix

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has launched the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival 2024. The city centre will play host to a series of activities to celebrate the arrival of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship to Catalonia.

Scheduled from June 15th to June 22nd in Barcelona, the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival will coincide with the Grand Prix, set to be held from June 21st to June 23rd at the Circuit.

The Fan Festival will feature various proposals such as the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Village, located in Plaça Catalunya. It is set to showcase several F1 cars, replicas of a pit box, a trophy, as well as pit stop simulation activities, a giant entertainment screen and concerts.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Road Show where some current F1 drivers will put on a special display through the streets of Barcelona