Record Number of Villages Apply for UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages 2024

Applications for the fourth edition of Best Tourism Villages closed on 8 May. Building on the success of past editions, this year’s initiative will again inspire communities worldwide to harness the power of tourism as a driver of rural development and wellbeing.

UN Tourism’s Member States were invited to submit up to eight candidate villages through their National Tourism Administrations (NTAs).

As in previous editions, the villages will be assessed by an external independent Advisory Board in nice areas of evaluation:

Cultural and Natural Resources

Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources

Economic Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Environmental Sustainability

Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration

Governance and Prioritization of Tourism

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Health, Safety, and Security

The villages recognized as the Best Tourism Villages as well as those selected to participate in the Upgrade Programme will be announced in the fourth quarter of the year.

A growing global network of Tourism Villages

Since launching the call for applications in January, the Tourism for Rural Development Programme by UN Tourism has hosted a series of online sessions with the Member States, offering insights into the application process. These sessions in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, drew in 117 participants, highlighting the widespread interest and commitment of UN Tourism Member States to advancing tourism for rural development.

The BTV Network, currently boasting a global consortium with 186 members, will continue to grow. The Network includes 129 villages recognized as Best Tourism Villages and 57 actively participating in the Upgrade Programme representing 55 countries. This collaborative network is a unique global grouping of local communities and serves as a platform for sharing experiences, growing knowledge, and fostering partnerships to drive rural development through tourism.