Africa Travel Indaba 2024: Airlift Strategies for Economic Growth Discussed

The 2024 Africa Travel Indaba deliberated on how airlift will be an exciting catalyst for Africa’s economic development, tourism growth, and regional integration.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) CEO Ms. Mpumi Mpofu, was in attendance and participated on the 2024 Africa Travel Indaba panel with CemAir Chief Commercial Officer Shaniel Singh, Tebogo Fihla from Kenya Airways, and others.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar and one of the top three “must visit” events of its kind on the global calendar. It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international buyers and media from across the world.

The panel discussions held on Monday, 13th May 2024, at the Durban ICC focused on, among other things, understanding and grappling with the emerging and historic challenges for airlift strategies in and around Africa. Despite the debilitating COVID-19 disruptions airlift advancements have taken place on the African continent.

The panel looked at all the exciting trends and available opportunities to increase travel numbers. Specifically, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which has become our reality, and is creating a greater propensity for air travel, both for passengers and cargo.

Africa Travel Indaba annually provides a platform for aviation industry players to seek solutions to pressing challenges. Apart from the panel discussions, Africa Travel Indaba held a Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) with a carefully curated selection of educational sessions where current trends were discussed with key industry in a meaningful way.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Amos Fish Mahlalela closed with a delivery of the keynote address.​