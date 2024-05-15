Cape Grace Unveils Stunning Transformation: Embracing South African Heritage and Luxury

As of 1st May 2024, after nine months of renovations, Cape Grace, A Fairmont Managed Hotel unveils its design transformation, reopening its doors once again with a new look inspired by South Africa’s heritage, culture and artistry. Located on the iconic V&A Waterfront, Cape Town’s most treasured hotel has been gracefully redesigned by globally renowned interior and architecture firm, 1508 London who have paid homage to Cape Town’s evolution from a bustling trading port to a cosmopolitan hub. Following this grand transformation, Cape Grace will embark on a new chapter as it becomes the inaugural Fairmont Hotel in South Africa, joining a collection of 90 distinctive properties worldwide.

Under its new guise, the interiors are a curated celebration of the country’s diverse narrative, from its landscapes and languages, vibrant art and fascinating cultures. Handpicked artwork from local artists will be showcased throughout the new hotel and materials chosen for a contemporary, understated look that harmonises with Cape Town and its natural surroundings. With unrivalled views of the city, each of the 112 rooms and suites features large French windows or balconies that look out onto either the Marina or the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain. The stand-out suite will be the two-bedroom Cape Grace Suite with an expansive terrace offering panoramic views of Table Mountain, a stylish lounge and a dining area with a private bar and butler’s pantry, perfect for families or entertaining friends who are in town.

For its culinary vision, Cape Grace is working with well-known Cape Town Chef, Gregory Czarnecki to offer locals and international guests elevated South African-inspired cuisine at the new restaurant Heirloom. With a name inspired by the hotel’s family roots, the highlight of the restaurant will be its Tasting Menu featuring 8 creative courses using locally sourced ingredients. The new dining experiences also include a Pool Bar for relaxed afternoons spent by Cape Grace’s beautiful outdoor pool after a morning exploring the city. Meanwhile, the Library Lounge offers the perfect setting to enjoy traditional afternoon tea, suited to those who appreciate the combination of literary charm and mixology mastery, with the evenings saved for a pre or post dinner drink in the revamped Bascule Bar & Lounge, renowned for its extensive whisky collection, exclusive wine cellar and a design that celebrates South Africa’s rich history.

The new serene Fairmont Spa at Cape Grace features treatments inspired by local natural elements including tailored bath rituals, jet lag recovery, detox massages, a salt room experience, guided meditation and curated packages to help guests sink into an oasis of relaxation.

On the doorstep of the city’s finest cultural, culinary and historical landmarks, Cape Grace quickly developed a reputation for being the best in town following its opening in 1996. In its new chapter, the hotel will build on its legacy of playing host to leading luminaries from the world of politics, film and business, offering a new era of hospitality and the perfect destination to explore the very best of South Africa.

Fairmont Harbour View Rooms start from $950/£756 per night & Cape Grace Suite – this suite starts from $10,000/£8,000 per night www.capegrace.com