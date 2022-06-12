Northern City Line closed on Sunday 19 June for more testing of digital signalling

Passengers intending to travel on the Northern City Line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate on Sunday 19 June are asked to plan ahead as work is taking place to further test digital signalling on the route.

The work is part of the Government funded East Coast Digital Programme, which will ultimately see traditional signals removed from the tracks along this route. Digital signalling reduces delays and enables a more reliable service for passengers.

The first test train using digital signalling recently ran on the route. An ongoing intensive period of testing throughout 2022 will ensure that the train fleet, already fitted with the necessary technology, works well with the new digital signalling infrastructure that communicates directly with the train cab. Driver training and migration to digital signalling is expected to begin in 2023.

On Sunday 19 June there will be no services between Finsbury Park and Moorgate and intermediate stations will be closed. Trains to and from Moorgate will be diverted into London King’s Cross.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey and check before travelling via National Rail Enquires or greatnorthernrail.com

Toufic Machnouk, Network Rail’s Director, Industry Partnership for Digital Railway, said: “We are continuing with an intensive testing programme to ensure the new digital technology is ready to deliver more reliable services. The vast majority of the work is taking place out of normal passenger service hours, but there are occasions where more time is required for testing to take place”.

Jenny Saunders, Great Northern’s Customer Services Director, said:“We’re doing our best to keep disruption for this vital improvement work to a minimum. Our trains to Moorgate will be diverted into King’s Cross on this particular Sunday, so please allow longer if you’re heading that way. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”