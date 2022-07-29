Railway between Kilmarnock and Barassie set to re-open next week

An Ayrshire railway line is set to re-open following extensive work to repair a void that opened up close to the tracks.

Passenger and freight services will be able to run on the line between Kilmarnock and Barrassie from Monday.

The route had been closed for investigation and repair work after the hole was discovered on June 4 at Gatehead, near Kilmarnock.

Network Rail has been working closely with the Coal Authority given the rich mining heritage in the immediate area, but ground investigations have confirmed that the void wasn’t a mine shaft, or mining feature.

Excavations of the site uncovered an historic culvert lying underneath the railway which has now been replaced with a modern equivalent to allow the route to re-open safely.

While the line was closed, engineers also brought forward planned work on a bridge immediately west of the site, reducing the need for ongoing maintenance in the future.

James Montgomery, senior programme manager for Network Rail, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to announce the re-opening of the line between Kilmarnock and Barrassie.

“We’ve carried out an extensive programme of investigation, excavation and repair work that will allow trains to travel through this location from Monday.

“I’d like to thank passengers and freight users for their patience and understanding.”