Calder Valley rail route to keep Transpennine passengers moving this August

The newly reinforced Calder Valley line will keep passengers moving this Summer as Network Rail upgrades a bridge in Huddersfield to unlock space for more trains in the future.

As part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, engineers will replace Fieldhouse Lane bridge in Huddersfield this August.

This essential upgrade will allow the line to be electrified, enabling cleaner, quieter electric trains to run in the future. It will also support the future doubling of tracks between Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury) from two to four – a project which was given the green light by the Secretary of State for Transport on Monday 27 June.

Passengers can keep their plans on track while the work takes place over the first two weekends in August (Saturday 6 and Sunday 7, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14) as the majority of trains through Huddersfield will continue to run via Brighouse and the Calder Valley route.

People planning to catch the train should check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator for the latest updates.

Over the last two years, the Calder Valley line has undergone major work to make it more resilient, especially when faced with heavy downpours. The improvements will be on show this August as the route is used at its full capacity, carrying an additional two trains per hour.

Further enhancements will eventually allow the Calder Valley route, which runs between Leeds and Manchester, to run an additional three trains per hour, giving passengers a better chance of finding a seat.

Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail said: “It’s brilliant to see the years of improvement work on the Calder Valley line come into use, allowing us to complete this essential bridge upgrades in Huddersfield while also allowing passengers to continue travelling by train.

“The new and improved route will act as a vital diversion now and into the future as we deliver faster, cleaner, more frequent journeys for passengers travelling between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service & Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said, “The work taking place this August is vital to the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) programme and will affect TransPennine Express services in and out of Huddersfield, leading to a number of service alterations. We will do all we can to keep customers on the move, and the plan is to divert our trains via the upgraded Calder Valley route, with a rail replacement bus service also operating, where required.