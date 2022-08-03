Rail bridge set for demolition in Glasgow’s southside

Network Rail is removing the bridge on Nithsdale Road as part of the Barrhead to Glasgow electrification project.

Work to demolish the railway bridge on Nithsdale Road, in Glasgow’s southside, will begin this weekend.

It’s the latest phase of work within the Barrhead to Glasgow electrification project and is part of wider plans to decarbonise passenger services on Scotland’s railway by 2035.

Significant round the clock activity will include the use of a crane and lorries to remove bridge materials from the site.

The bridge will be raised and re-decked to create the room required to install overhead powerlines beneath the structure.

Nithsdale Road has been closed to traffic since April and will not be accessible to pedestrians during the demolition which will take place over two consecutive weekends (6-8 August & 13-15 August).

Pedestrian access over the railway will be maintained via the nearby footbridge between Moray Place and Darnley Road, with temporary ramps fitted to allow step free access.

Rachael Melody, Senior Sponsor, said “This work is an essential part of the electrification programme that will create a more reliable and greener railway for our passengers and lineside neighbours.

“The weekend closures of this rail line will allow us to complete the works safely and efficiently, and while disruption is expected, we fully appreciate the patience and support of the community during this time.”