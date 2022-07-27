Severely reduced trains at London Euston during RMT strike

Passengers planning on travelling during RMT strike action are being warned not to get caught out with trains finishing much earlier than normal.

Only five trains per hour will depart from the station - that’s compared to an average of 17 departures an hour on a non strike day.

Many last trains will leave between 3pm and 5pm and arrive at their final destinations by 6.30pm.

People are once again being advised to only travel by rail if necessary tomorrow because of the continuing staff walkouts by RMT union members.

Passengers who still need to travel should check www.nationalrail.co.uk so they know exactly what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can also check with their individual train operators through these links:

Network Rail is trying to give passengers the best service it possibly can but trains will be significantly reduced or not running at all on some routes.

Across the country, thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will again step in during the walkout to keep vital services running for those who need them.

But with only a fifth of services running, on around just half of the network, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must, and if it is necessary, allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Thursday 28 July with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network there will be a severely limited service during RMT strike action tomorrow (27th July). Many routes won’t be served at all, once again pointlessly causing misery for millions of rail passengers.

“I can only apologise for the impact another RMT strike will have on people’s lives, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes (Wednesday 27th) and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Thursday 28th). It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys.”

Separately, train drivers’ union Aslef has called strike action across seven train operators on Saturday 30 July that will significantly disrupt some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

If passengers with an advance, off-peak or anytime ticket are affected by the strike on 27 or 30 July, they can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 2 August.

Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Those with a season ticket that is monthly or longer, or have an activated days’ worth of travel on a flexi season ticket who choose not to travel on 27 or 30 July, can claim compensation for these days through the delay repay scheme.