ASTA: Travel advisors celebrate end of inbound testing rule

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) President & CEO Zane Kerby issues the following statement in response to reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will lift its requirement for travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the U.S.:

“We are thrilled to see the end of the CDC’s inbound testing rule, which has been standing in the way of our industry’s recovery for too long. Since the start of the year, ASTA has been engaged in a multi-layered advocacy campaign to get to this point, including direct lobbying of Congress and Administration officials, grassroots action and pressure through national and local media. We commend the Biden Administration for taking this long-overdue step and thank ASTA members across the country for their hard work in helping get this across the finish line. While plenty of challenges remain in terms of rebuilding the travel agency business, today is a great day.”

Addressing the CDC’s inbound testing rule has long been ASTA’s top policy priority. The Society’s advocacy campaign on the issue featured over 100 Congressional meetings, nearly 4,000 grassroots emails to the Administration, over 7,400 letters to the editor through our grassroots portal, and multiple ASTA and coalition letters to Administration officials.