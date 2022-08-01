August bank holiday rail works set to improve passengers’ journeys

Passengers are advised to check before they travel this August Bank Holiday as Network Rail is set to carry out track, signalling and overhead wire works to improve Anglia’s rail network.

Works will take place from Saturday 27 August to Monday 29 August and includes:

Signalling works as part of the Cambridge re-signalling programme between Ipswich and Ely and Cambridge North

Track renewal at Elmswell level crossing

Track, drainage and overhead wire structure works between Clapton and Chingford

Overhead wire work between Barking and Pitsea as part of the overhead wire renewals programme on the line between London and Shoeburyness (Sunday only).

Points works between Fenchurch Street and Barking

Greater Anglia will also carry out platform extension works on between Broxbourne and Hertford East and between Stratford and Meridian Water

The work is essential to keep services running safely and reliably. Rail replacement bus services will be in place and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

The rest of Anglia’s rail network, including the main lines, will be open for passengers to enjoy days out by rail over the extended weekend.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out renewal and upgrade works across the network to improve reliability and prevent delays now and in the future. Passengers are advised to check before they travel. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused by these projects, but it’s essential so that we can run our new longer trains.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.

“Where we are able to run rail replacement buses, they will be fully accessible with extra staff on hand to make the transition between train and bus as easy as possible.

“Customer reaction to our new trains has been fantastic. With their plug and USB points, fast free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, improved accessibility features, dedicated cycle spaces and better passenger information screens, our new trains offer a much better travel experience.”

There will be no rail replacement bus service for the Stansted Express service between Stansted Airport and London on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 August and on Monday 29 August due to high demand for buses. Passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements to get to Stansted airport.

Greater Anglia’s 17-day blockade on the Hertford East line ends on Monday 29 August. More details are available at greateranglia.co.uk/hertfordeast.

No full-size bikes or e-scooters can be carried by rail replacement buses.

c2c’s MD Rob Mullen, said: “The work Network Rail is carrying out over the August Bank Holiday is essential in keeping services running safely and reliably in the longer term.

“Some of our services will be operating differently than normal with rail replacement in operation on parts of our route. We would ask that our customers check before they travel over the summer bank holiday.”