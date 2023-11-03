Nicko Cruises Promoting River Cruise Academy

WTM will see nicko cruises distributing a new comprehensive travel agent ‘Selling Guide’ on all things nicko, offering information, plus hints and tips on customer demographics. The cruiseline will also be launching its new 2024 brochure, featuring 24 all -inclusive river cruises and promoting its ‘River Cruise Academy,’ an online training programme, developed especially for the travel trade.

Agents signing up for the ‘River Cruise Academy’ at WTM will receive a £10 Love2Shop voucher, with the opportunity to earn another £70 in vouchers when they complete the training and make a booking.

The German cruise line has a fleet of 22 river ships cruising Europe’s most popular rivers and a classic ocean vessel, Vasco da Gama. It will be a first WTM in the nicko fleet for the sleek, 180 passenger ship, Bellejour, an identical sister vessel to existing nicko ships, Bolero, Viktoria and Maxima.