Nakheel Mall to welcome trampoline park to Palm Jumeirah

A brand-new indoor trampoline park is opening on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

With Nakheel Mall set to open any day now, Trampo Extreme will be welcoming energetic kids from November 28th.

The high-octane park is almost 4,000 square feet of bouncing fun, with 16 different jump activities ideal for tots of three up to teens of 13.

Older kids will love the combative elements of Extreme Dodgeball and the challenge of the warrior obstacle course.

A Western-themed shooting arena, electric-car racetrack, role play arena and toddlers only area are all waiting to be discovered.

The new trampoline park also hosts parties in a private party room, equipped with its own dance floor for the little ones to boogie on down under the disco lights.

This Trampo Extreme is the third in the city.

The other locations are in Al Ain Mall and in the Dubai Mall.