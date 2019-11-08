Marriott expands all-inclusive offering in Caribbean with two new deals

Marriott has signed contracts with hotel developers to open two all-inclusive, oceanfront resorts in the Caribbean - an 800-room Marriott Hotel in Jamaica and a 283-room Autograph Collection on Curaçao.

The 800-room Marriott Hotel Al Amaterra is planned on a beachfront site within the Amaterra Resort, a mixed-use development along the north coast of Trelawney, Jamaica.

The site features about three miles of pristine beachfront.

The hotel’s owner, Amaterra Group, expects to commence construction in early 2020.

“The signings for these two incredible, all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica and Curacao underscore the tremendous momentum for our all-inclusive platform, which leverages Marriott International’s iconic brands, leading business support systems and Marriott Bonvoy travel program,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer Marriott International Caribbean and Latin America.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Curaçao, Marriott International signed an agreement to open a 283-room Autograph Collection resort on an oceanfront site, marking its first contract for a franchised all-inclusive resort.

To rise in the historical Pietermaai district of Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, construction is expected to begin in June 2020, with completion by 2024.

The signings of the Marriott Hotel Al Amaterra and the Autograph Collection in Curaçao are the latest deals that Marriott International has signed since launching an all-inclusive platform in August.

Since launching its all-inclusive platform to hotel developers, owners and franchisees worldwide, the company has contracts for seven all-inclusive resorts representing nearly 3,200 rooms across four countries.