Mövenpick Hotel Amman opens in Jordan

Accor has strengthened its portfolio in Jordan to nine properties with the opening of the Mövenpick Hotel Amman.

It follows the group’s takeover and re-brand of an existing 218-key property in the kingdom’s vibrant capital, which has undergone a refurbishment in line with Mövenpick brand standards.

Mövenpick Hotel Amman - the Swiss brand’s first property in the capital and its sixth in Jordan – is strategically located in the west of the city, close to the central business district, popular shopping malls and major cultural attractions including the Citadel, Temple of Hercules, Roman Amphitheatre and the Royal Automobile Museum.

Queen Alia International Airport is located just 30 minutes away.

Following the reflag to Mövenpick, it is expected the property will become a destination for meetings and events, leisure and dining in the heart of the capital, popular with residents and visitors alike.

“Raising the first Mövenpick flag in Amman marks a milestone for the brand in the country where its Middle East growth story began and today operates six high-profile properties across Aqaba, Petra and the Dead Sea,” said Michael Nugent, vice president operations Levant and Pakistan, Accor.

“The new hotel not only complements these popular resorts, but Accor’s three additional properties in the capital, across the Fairmont, Le Grand – soon to be reflagged to Sofitel, and Ibis brands, provides business and leisure travellers with even more choice of quality accommodation options in the capital, from midscale to luxury.”

Mövenpick Hotel Amman features 218 rooms and suites and an extensive range of facilities including four restaurants, seven meeting rooms and a grand ballroom accommodating up to 1,200 people, an outdoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room and an executive floor and lounge.

A highlight of the accommodation offering is the spectacular top-floor presidential suite with a balcony featuring a Jacuzzi and stunning city skyline views.

Later this year, guests staying at the property can also earn benefits as part of Accor’s loyalty programme.

Accor’s three additional properties in its growing Jordan portfolio include Fairmont Amman, which opened in 2017 as the first Fairmont property in the country, Le Grand Amman - another re-branding of a landmark hotel that will soon become Sofitel Amman following comprehensive refurbishment - and Hotel Ibis Amman.