Bellamy to lead Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge

Andy Bellamy has been appointed general manager at the newly opened Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge.

He joins the Leonardo Royal property with 15 years’ experience working in the hospitality industry, most recently as area general manager at Mercure Hotels.

An exciting time to join the team, the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge recently opened its doors with an official launch in April.

Formerly part of the Grange hotel group, the hotel is perfect for business or leisure guests looking to explore the bustling city of London.

A dedicated manager with a wealth of hospitality experience, Bellamy is well-known and respected within the Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels family.

He served as general manager of Jurys Inn Heathrow Airport from November 2013 to June 2016, where he led the property through a £4.2 million refurbishment and rebranding to Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Airport.

As general manager at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge, Bellamy will build on the hotel’s success with business and leisure guests and oversee the hotel’s planned refurbishment, which is due to start in September and will improve the hotel’s product and service offering.

Located near Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge offers 370 modern and spacious bedrooms.

Guests at the hotel can enjoy two on-site bars as well as the Tower Grill restaurant.

The hotel also has 17 flexible meeting and event rooms in the heart of London.

Spread over two floors, the hotel can accommodate up to 850 people in a range of layouts, all including state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment.