What’s New: Vietnam’s latest hotel openings

Vietnam remains one of the top destinations in the world, with over 2.1 million international visitors having travelled to the country in the first 10 months of 2022. With so many new or newly renovated hotel options to choose from, there’s never been a better time to book a trip to Vietnam. From the bustling capital of Hanoi in the north, down to the tranquil tropical beaches of Phú Quốc in the south, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest new and upcoming hotel openings.



New Hotels



Mövenpick Resort, Phan Thiet

Located in NovaWorld Phan Thiet, Mövenpick Resort Phan Thiet is a new international luxury resort which features 248 elegant guest rooms offering panoramic ocean views, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and two restaurants which serve a menu of authentic local and international dishes. Thoughtfully designed for families and adventurers looking to make meaningful connections and lasting memories, the resort offers spacious rooms and family suites complete with bunk beds. The hotel also has a fantastic bar that extends over the infinity pool and the lagoon pool, where guests can enjoy smoothies, cocktails, and poolside snacks all day long.





HOW: Mövenpick Resort opened in October 2022. Rooms are priced from 2,412,099.00 VND (£84) per night. For more information and to book, please visit: all.accor.com

Capella Hanoi, Hanoi

The opulent Capella Hanoi hotel is immediately adjacent to both the Old Quarter and the Hanoi Opera House. The hotel has 47 rooms and suites, each of which is uniquely decorated with operatic memorabilia in honour of opera’s illustrious creators, composers, designers, and performances. The premier rooms also offer an incredible french balcony where visitors can take in the atmosphere of the charming neighbourhood. Three opulent restaurants, together with a bar serving Northern Vietnamese cuisine are also available for guests at Capella hotel.

HOW: Capella Hanoi opened in April 2022. Rooms are priced from 8,988,750 VND (£316) per night including breakfast. For more information and to book, please visit: www.capellahotels.com



Marriott International Hotels, from Lang Son to Phú Quốc

Earlier this year, Marriott International, Inc. and Vinpearl, Vietnam’s leading hospitality and leisure brand, announced a collaboration to renovate eight hotels throughout the country, from Phú Quốc to Ho Chi Minh City. Six of the eight lavish transformations - The Vinpearl Landmark 81, Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Long Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Sheraton Hai Phong, Sheraton Can Tho, and Four Points by Sheraton Lang Son - made their debuts late this year as a result of this partnership and have since gained enormous popularity amongst tourists. Both the Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang and the Sheraton Vinh, two additional newly constructed hotels, are planned to debut in 2025 and are anticipated to be equally as impressive.





HOW: Marriott International. Inc’s six hotel conversions have all debuted this year and are available for bookings. The Sheraton Vinh and Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang are set to open in 2025. For more information please visit: www.marriott.co.uk



Upcoming Hotels

LUXNAM*, Phú Quốc

The LUXNAM* Phú Quốc modernist resort is located above the coral reefs of Kien Giang biosphere reserve. The resort will offer luxurious penthouses and villas with two, three, and four bedrooms that are perched on stilts over the lake and have access to private pools. Visitors to these villas can choose to relax in their exclusive pools or plunge into the glistening water below them, for a chance to spot some tropical fish. The magnificent restaurant, Beach Rouge will be situated close by where visitors can savour delicious Vietnamese cuisine during the day time. At night, the Beach Rouge will transform into a club, where guests can sip on delectable cocktails and dance the night away.

HOW: The LUXNAM* is due to open at the end of 2024. Rooms prices are yet to be confirmed. For more information, please visit: www.luxresorts.com



The Anam, Mui Ne

With much excitement, the magnificent Anam hotel plans to debut in early 2023. The Anam will feature 77 elegant villas and 136 suites, all of which will feature expansive balconies, specially designed mosaic floor tiles, sustainably cultivated hardwood finishes and andoriginal local artwork. Foodies will be thrilled to find that The Anam also plans to provide a tantalising selection of dining options, all of which use the best local ingredients. Traditional Vietnamese home food, fusion tapas, beach barbeques, and fine dining will all be available to help make guests’ stays truly memorable.

HOW: The Anam is due to open in early 2023. Rooms at the Anam are priced from 3,779,784 VND (£132) per night. For more information and to book, please visit: www.theanam.com