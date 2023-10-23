Mövenpick opens in Tallinn, Estonia

The first Mövenpick hotel in the Baltic countries has opened its doors, introducing a new level of its Swiss hospitality to the Estonian market…

Formerly known as L’Embitu Hotel and situated on Lembitu Street in Tallinn, the hotel was renowned for its stylish design and excellent location. Earlier this year, Accor announced the launch of the Mövenpick brand in Estonia where, as Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn, it will offer elevated service, unique touches to the guest experience and opportunities to savour life’s pleasures. The brand is expected to expand further in the region, adding to its global portfolio of hotels.

The hotel is managed by Duco Hotels, who began operating L’Embitu Hotel Tallinn and L’Ermitage Hotel Tallinn this year, in addition to managing ibis Tallinn Center since 2019.

“We are bringing Swiss hospitality to Estonia with this outstanding globally-renowned brand,” said Madis Laid, Managing Director of Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn and Duco Hotels. “It is an important step for us as we now adhere to strict guidelines that raise service standards at the hotel and in the Estonian market overall. The hotel has been upgraded under the new brand, with exquisite touches that invite our guests to an exceptional experience.”

Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn provides an opportunity to indulge in life’s simple pleasures, whether it’s a great night’s sleep, delicious food, or relaxation. The updated property offers 125 modern, beautifully designed guestrooms with large comfortable beds, with some rooms offering a terrace or private sauna. Guests can also enjoy the expansive spa facilities, including a 12-metre-long pool with hydromassage, a Japanese pool, a cold water pool, a steam sauna and a Finnish sauna.

Mövenpick has inventive culinary excellence at its heart and with that, guests visiting the new hotel can enjoy a full-course meal at the ROOF restaurant, featuring a mix of Mediterranean cuisine and signature Mövenpick dishes. In addition, a wine and tapas bar in the cellar offers a selection of small bites and drinks by a fireplace for a memorable experience.

Guests are invited to Mövenpick’s daily ritual of chocolate hour in the lobby to try chocolate desserts and indulge themselves in daily pleasures the Swiss way. Chocolate Hour is a creative and immersive chocolate experience that takes place in every Mövenpick hotel lobby each day and represents the brand’s heritage and Swiss origins.

Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn is also suitable for business travelers and events. The property boasts a unique conference and celebration centre on the top floor of the building, providing a panoramic view of Lembitu Park and the city. The space features three halls with a total capacity of up to 220 people.

Mövenpick is committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint through a wide range of eco-friendly solutions and initiatives. Mövenpick Hotel Tallinn has eliminated all guest-related single-use plastic items and is actively working towards its Green Globe certification.

Source; https://hoteldesigns.net/