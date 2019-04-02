Plus Ultra launches Madrid connection from Quito

Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas has launched its inaugural flight to Madrid from Mariscal Sucre Airport in Quito, capital of Ecuador.

The carrier will offer three weekly flights.

The first group of passengers, including Cristóbal Roldán, ambassador of Ecuador to Spain, departed earlier.

The ceremony for the inaugural flight was held at departure lounge A11 at Mariscal Sucre Airport in Tababela and was attended by figures from local tourism, air transport and the Quito city council, as well as representatives from Corporación Quiport and Plus Ultra.

“Since the start of our operation we have implemented a culture of improvement to reach ever higher standards.

“Plus Ultra will be an option to connect to a very important community for Ecuador and to strengthen relations with Spain, increasing tourism for the city and country,” says Andrew O’Brian, chief executive of Corporación Quiport.

Quito International Airport is the main gateway to Ecuador.

Recognising its success, Mariscal Sucre Airport was recognised with the title of South America’s Leading Airport at the World Travel Awards earlier this week.

The awards ceremony of the was held in La Paz, Bolivia.