Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA pledges to support local businesses

Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has signed an MoU to support small and medium enterprises across Dubai. The regional hotel major shook hands with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

The MOU, signed by Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, and Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA, showcasing their joint commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing competition, and strengthening the local SME ecosystem.

Under the MOU agreement, Dubai SMEs will provide Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA, with information on registered SMEs across various categories allowing the hotel brand to extend opportunities for these SMEs. Each entity will become part of the hotel’s procurement process, enabling them to expand their market reach and diversify their buyer base. The collaboration aims to enhance competition, streamline the tendering process and foster seamless engagement between members and private sector buyers.



In addition to supporting local SMEs, Millennium Hotels and Resorts emphasises sustainability and environmental responsibility. By engaging with SMEs and integrating their expertise into its operations, the hotel chain aims to enhance its sustainable practices further and contribute positively to the local community.



CEO Kazim said: “We are delighted to join hands with Dubai SME and strengthen our support for small and medium-sized enterprises. This MOU underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting healthy competition, and driving collaboration within the local business community. We firmly believe that by providing opportunities for SMEs, we can collectively contribute to sustainable development and develop an inclusive business environment.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East

