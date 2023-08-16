Qatar Airways, the Official Global Airline Partner of Formula 1® Unveils New Livery

As the Official Global Airline Partner of Formula 1®, Qatar Airways is delighted to announce its title sponsorship of the highly anticipated FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 which will be held from 6-8 October at Lusail International Circuit. To rev up the excitement and reflect its commitment to motorsport enthusiasts worldwide, the airline is thrilled to unveil its new Formula 1® livery painted on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft.

Qatar Airways’ leisure arm, Qatar Airways Holidays, is offering enthusiasts a unique experience at F1® races throughout the season, as well as the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 through its exclusive Ultimate F1® Fan Package. The travel packages are designed to provide a seamless motorsport experience, with the inclusion of return flights, hotel accommodation, a wide range of passes including F1® Paddock Club and Grandstand race tickets, and much more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The months of October and November will deliver a collection of world-class automotive activities dedicated to fans around the world. As the Official Global Airline Partner of Formula 1, we are honoured to host international visitors to Qatar; once again delivering our unparalleled hospitality and bringing the world closer together through sport.”

Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Qatar Airways, our Official Sponsor, for their support. The partnership between Lusail International Circuit and Qatar Airways will play a pivotal role in bringing together global FORMULA 1® fans in Qatar. Our new state-of-the-art track will ensure we deliver a seamless and unforgettable experience for local, regional, and international spectators. We look forward to welcoming F1 fans from all over the globe.”

From 20 September - 10 October on select flights, Qatar Airways passengers can enjoy delicacies inspired by the airline’s partnership with Formula 1®. These branded menus reflect F1® themed desserts in Business and Economy Class, ensuring passengers’ taste buds experience an array of exciting flavours.

The Ultimate F1® Fan Package offers unforgettable experiences of Pit Lane walks, a guided track tour, and special events with select F1® drivers, bringing motorsport lovers close to the high-octane action. The unique package also provides fans with complimentary access to the renowned Geneva International Motor Show taking place for the first time in Qatar from 5-14 October, adding an extra touch of glamour to this unforgettable event. To secure these one-of-a-kind packages, fans can visit: qatarairways.com/F1.

Qatar Airways is committed to supporting sports globally, helping fans travel to their favourite events around the world. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Formula 1®, Concacaf, Paris-Saint Germain, the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis