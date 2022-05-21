Marriott signs agreement with Sunwing to debut Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun

With a dynamic and growing selection of all-inclusive experiences across the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International has announced the signing of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join its growing all-inclusive portfolio. Expected to open in late 2022, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is owned and managed by Blue Diamond Resorts and will join the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, which includes close to 30 immersive getaways in 8 locations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We are thrilled to continue working with Blue Diamond Resorts to add another exciting all-inclusive resort to the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. “The Autograph Collection Hotels brand champions individuality with each hotel being a product of passion, making this brand an exceptional fit for this significant project and the other 20 Blue Diamond Resorts that have joined the collection.”

Set to debut in late 2022, the 1,049-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will bring an exciting new all-inclusive resort and waterpark to one of the world’s most vibrant vacation destinations. Additionally, the resort is expected to offer encapsulating experiences through its distinct personality including a theater, bowling alley, unique water attractions and immersive culinary encounters at a dozen on-property restaurants and nine bars all amidst stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

“We are excited for Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts, Sunwing Travel Group. “Today’s announcement reinforces Blue Diamond’s position as one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the Caribbean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Redefining and elevating the segment, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy brings together several of Marriott International’s iconic brands, unsurpassed operational expertise, and the over 164 million Marriott Bonvoy members, creating exciting new opportunities for guests. Marriott International entered the all-inclusive space in 2019 with the acquisition of Elegant Hotels’ seven hotels in Barbados. In 2021, the company announced a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, to add 20 hotels into the portfolio, moving Marriott International into the top 10 of global all-inclusive players. Current all-inclusive resort locations include Antigua, Barbados, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, and St Lucia.