Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Announces April 27 Opening Date

LAS VEGAS (April 5, 2022) – Palms Casino Resort today announced April 27, 2022 as the official public opening date for the legendary Las Vegas property, with room and suite reservations now being accepted at www.palms.com for stays beginning on April 28, 2022. This new chapter in Palms history will be celebrated with a fireworks extravaganza on opening night.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas,” notes San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “We look forward to introducing our guests to our rich history, culture and signature hospitality. We can’t wait to make history together.”