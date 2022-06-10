Hyatt expands footprint with Fort Worth opening

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally.

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel is owned by Moon Hotel Alliance Investment, LLC and is managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts of Dallas, Texas.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. For guests seeking a getaway in Fort Worth, Alliance Town Center is a diverse mixed-use destination with outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment, connecting guests to the Arcadia Park Trail with views of naturalized landscape and established neighborhoods. The hotel is also a 20-minute drive to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, one of the world’s first industrial airports and the center of a 27,000-acre master-planned development.

“As Fort Worth Alliance Airport continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center, a great option for travelers and locals alike who want to experience all that Fort Worth and Alliance Town Center has to offer,” expressed General Manager, Robert McGuire. “For guests tending to business at Alliance Airport or looking for a leisurely escape, the location of the hotel provides guests easy access to Alliance Town Center, Downtown Fort Worth, and top venues such as Dickies Arena and Stockyards.”

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center is under the leadership of General Manager Robert McGuire and Director of Sales Heather Reed. In his role, McGuire is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing hotel colleagues and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Reed is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Fort Worth area.

