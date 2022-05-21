Hyatt announces plans for first Andaz Hotel in Mexico City

Hyatt Hotels has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Grupo Murano for a new luxury lifestyle hotel, Andaz Condesa Mexico City, to be located in Mexico City’s Condesa neighbourhood. The 213-room hotel will represent the first Andaz property in Mexico City, and is expected to open in late 2022 as part of the I421 mixed-use complex, formerly known as the historic Conjunto Aristos.

The Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels offer distinctively local experiences that stimulate the senses. Every Andaz hotel celebrates the uniqueness of their neighborhoods – capturing the best of local design and cuisine while delivering thoughtful, unscripted service. Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity about the world and local cultures through immersive experiences that capture the essence of the surrounding destination.

Situated just 15 minutes from Mexico City’s Zocalo and Centro Histórico, the hotel will deliver a stay experience that encourages curious travelers to explore Condesa’s vibrant neighborhood, which boasts remarkable plazas and some of the city’s top dining spots and entertainment venues. Guests will quickly become immersed in the architecturally significant, creative community nestled amongst art nouveau mansions, sidewalk cafes, and international bistros.

“Andaz Condesa Mexico City will mark the Andaz brand’s entry into the influential and historic capital city, and as the demand in leisure travel continues to rise, we look forward to introducing a new luxury lifestyle offering to guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development and real estate. “This project allows us to thoughtfully expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in the region and create meaningful opportunities that fulfill the increased demand for luxury offerings in Mexico that cater to the high-end traveler and locals alike.”

Situated within the expansive, architecturally significant I421 mixed-use complex, Andaz Condesa Mexico City will be an inspiring destination resort featuring 213 guestrooms and 20 suites, a fitness center, spa, and state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities catering to both international and domestic business and leisure guests. To complement the area’s thriving culinary scene, the property will offer four distinct food and beverage outlets. Additionally, Andaz Condesa Mexico City will offer one of the city’s tallest rooftop pools with brilliant views of the city’s historic landmarks.

“We are delighted to bring the Andaz experience to I421 and it is an honor to announce this project,” said Owner and COO of Grupo Murano, Marcos Sacal. “Andaz Condesa Mexico City will fit in perfectly with the spirit of I421 as the project is expected to provide signature touchpoints designed to elevate the senses through meaningful and regionally distinctive guest offerings for today’s luxury and lifestyle traveller seeking to immerse themselves in Mexico´s culture. Creating an experience that showcases La Condesa’s authentic character for locals as well as guests from all over the world will set Andaz Condesa Mexico City apart.”

As the second Andaz hotel in Mexico, the opening of Andaz Condesa Mexico City will build upon the success of Andaz Mayakoba, which opened in 2016. The hotel will add to Hyatt’s existing portfolio of properties in Mexico City, including Hyatt Regency Mexico City and Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe.

Hyatt continues growing its brands with intent in Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2022, Hyatt has already announced the opening of Hotel La Compañía, the first hotel to open within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio in Panama as well as well as Hyatt Centric San Salvador, the first lifestyle Hyatt-branded hotel in the city, situated in the historic capital city of El Salvador. Additional properties currently slated to open in 2022 and years ahead include NUMU in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico (late summer 2022), Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya (late 2022), Rancho Pescadero (late 2022), Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes (late 2022), Park Hyatt Los Cabos Hotel and Residences (spring 2023), Thompson Monterrey (summer 2023), and Park Hyatt Mexico City (2024).