The Slate Denver, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opens

The Slate Denver, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, brings a new class of style and experience to the Mile High City. Located at the former site of the historic Emily Griffith Opportunity School, the four-story hotel adds 251 upscale guest rooms, literal old school-designed hallways, inspired meeting spaces, and a restaurant, bar and lounge to downtown Denver. The hotel is across the street from the Colorado Convention Center, and minutes from Denver Art Museum, Denver Botanic Gardens, Meow Wolf: Convergence Station and other popular sites for locals and travelers alike.

“It’s been exciting to oversee the revitalization of this historic property, and we are honored to have helped launch The Slate Hotel,” said Navin Dimond, founder, CEO and chairman of Stonebridge Companies. “Stonebridge has been part of the Denver community for more than 30 years now, and with the hotel’s opening, we pay tribute to the Mile High City’s past, present and future.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome our first guests and introduce downtown Denver to a revitalized piece of the city’s history,” said Kirby Kiner, general manager of The Slate Denver. “Since the project’s inception, we’ve worked hard to maintain the integrity of the hotel’s foundation to honor the legacy of the Emily Griffith Opportunity School and its vast impact on generations of Denver residents. In time for Teacher Appreciation Month, we, and our longtime partner Hilton, couldn’t think of a better time to open our doors and invite guests into our re-invented schoolhouse.”

Where History & the Present Meet

The foundation of The Slate Denver has a fascinating history. In 1916, education pioneer Emily Griffith set out to create a school of opportunities for people of all ages and races, founding the Emily Griffith Opportunity School, a place “for all those who wish to learn,” no matter their age or background. It became one of the first trade schools in the country, and in 1926, the school opened its first location in downtown Denver. As the school continued to expand, so did the building, with additions to the building constructed in 1947 and 1956. To honor Emily Griffith and the designated Denver landmark, The Slate Denver’s design is inspired by the property’s educational roots – from the typewriter artwork and original school staircases and hallways, to the school-themed meeting rooms and restaurant and bar.

Under Chef Michael Poompan’s guidance, Teachers’ Lounge Food + Drink will offer a touch of modern elegance in a relaxed and comfortable historical setting. The menu will include local ingredients and a contemporary take on classic dishes, such as the delightful Crispy Bison Meatloaf Bites made from Colorado’s Rock River Ranches bison, and the Jumpin’ Good Goat Cheese made from cheese produced in the heart of the Rocky Mountains; as well as the property’s signature apple-themed cocktail, The Emily. Teachers’ Lounge Food + Drink will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Community Hot Spot

The Slate Denver’s adjacent restaurant and retail block, Emily’s Alley, is Denver’s most anticipated new shopping, dining and gathering destination. It will host several seasonal activities, including music performances, artisan showcases, farmers’ markets and more. This unique outdoor space will allow guests to feel a sense of community and belonging among the bustling energy in the heart of downtown Denver.

Up-and-Coming Meeting Spot

Located steps away from the Colorado Convention Center, The Slate Denver is downtown’s newest meeting locale. With 4,500 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel provides a real education into what the modern meeting can be. Meeting venues, such as Assembly, 1916 Boardroom, Library and Study Hall, have state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and high-speed Wi-Fi for both in-person and hybrid meetings. The Slate Denver also offers year-round outdoor patio seating and private salon space adjacent to Teachers’ Lounge Food + Drink.