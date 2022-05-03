Banyan Tree continues Mexico expansion with new Yucatán resort

Banyan Tree has announced the signing of Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, set to open early 2025 in Mexico’s Bacalar Lagoon region. The $28 million resort marks the brand’s sixth location in Mexico and third in the Yucatán, and will include 35 villas and 5 residences.

Situated a few hours south of traditional tourist destinations and 30 minutes north of the Belize border, Bacalar is best known for its crystal-clear waters that native Mayans call “the Lagoon of the Seven Colours,” referring to the water’s multiple hues of blue. The natural environment is an ideal location for the group’s newly launched Veya brand, providing guests with a holistic wellbeing experience.

“Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, along with the soon-to-open Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe, will create a new category and concept of hospitality in Mexico that redefines luxury from a multisensory perspective,” said Mr. Peter Hechler, Senior Assistant Vice President, Head of Regional Operations for the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas of Banyan Tree Group. “Modern travelers are actively seeking experiences on ‘the-path-less-travelled’, and as we continue to expand, we are looking to bring awareness to emerging destinations that are rich with history, culture and natural wonders.”

Tucked away in the southeast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula near the Belize border, Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar will offer 35 villas and 5 residences set within lush, dense greenery. Four dining concepts will overlook more than 100 yards of Bacalar Lagoon’s waters, and a specialty restaurant will provide dining over the lake – a first for the region. Watersport enthusiasts will enjoy an expansive main pool and gear available in the lakeside palapa for kayaking and paddle boarding explorations.

Under the Veya brand, extensive wellbeing programmes curated by dedicated wellbeing consultants will be at the forefront of the property, inspiring guests to embark on a personalized wellbeing journey. Traditional spa services can be enjoyed at the Banyan Tree Spa, designed to resemble a cenote in honor of the region’s famous underground water caves.

Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar is Banyan Tree Group’s second project with developer Groupo UBK, which also developed Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe. This is the latest addition to the Group’s rapidly expanding growth in Mexico, joining a highly-acclaimed portfolio that includes Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués in Acapulco, Banyan Tree Puebla and Hacienda Xcanatun by Angsana in Merida.

The Veya portfolio includes the newly unveiled Banyan Tree Veya Phuket (March 2022) and anticipated openings of Banyan Tree Veya Vabbinfaru in the Maldives (Q4 2022), Banyan Tree Veya Ilha Nejovo in Mozambique (2023), as well as the two Mexico openings of Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe (2023) and Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar (2025). For more information on Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, please visit www.veya.banyantree.com.