IHG opens second Avid hotel in Mexico

IHG has announced the opening of Avid hotel Tijuana Otay. Part of the company’s Essentials Collection, the mid-market brand is expanding quickly across North America, with 50 recent openings under its belt.

The hotel is in the Otay area, known for its easy access to main roads and proximity to “Misiones de las Californias” and the “Tijuana International” industrial parks, both points of interest for the business traveler. This 126-room property is a 10-minute drive from the airport and close to many popular places in the area including the Otay Shopping Center, the New Peninsula Mall, the Rio Zone, and the Cultural Center. Two popular sports venues, the Chevron baseball stadium and the soccer Caliente stadium are in the vicinity too.

The five-story hotel brings the brand’s key value – the basics done exceptionally well – to life in all touch points of the guest stay experience from clean, cozy rooms with inviting beds and great design for a great night’s sleep, reliable technology, large fitness center. Another guest favorite is its complimentary grab-and-go breakfast with a select number of high-quality, brand-name grab-and-go options, including a hot breakfast item, fresh bean-to-cup coffee, and choice of still or sparkling water.

Karen Gilbride, Vice President of avid Hotels and Atwell Suites, said: “The continued growth of the avid hotels footprint in Mexico is another example of the strength of the brand. It’s a high-quality product that filled a void in the market with its dedicated and intentional approach to delivering the most important needs in hospitality. We are showing guests we can consistently deliver an experience that is ‘just right’ for everyday travel.”

The avid hotel Tijuana Otay is owned by Flecha Amarilla, representing an investment of 150 million pesos in this thriving border city and operates under a license agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Jorge Apaez, Chief Operating Officer, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean at IHG, added: “It is very gratifying for me to share the property’s opening with Flecha Amarilla as our business partners because it represents the joint work of two companies committed to developing the tourism infrastructure that’s so critical for Mexico’s economy. The avid hotels brand is disruptive and exciting, with clear differentiators that deliver superior quality, which I am sure will quickly position it as a favorite for travelers in Tijuana, as well other cities in the country where it will soon be available.”

Following its first Mexico opening in Fresnillo, Zacatecas in 2020, a strong response from guests, investors and developers for the avid hotels brand is evident, with 12 projects underway in Mexico, set to open in the next couple of years in cities like Guadalajara, Querétaro, and Mazatlán.