S HOTELS & RESORTS MAKES PROGRESS WITH LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the global hospitality company from Singha Estate PCL, is proud to announce that its acclaimed beachfront properties in Thailand and the Maldives have successfully achieved Green Globe™ Certification for the second consecutive year.

This marks another significant milestone in a comprehensive, three-pillared integrated global sustainability strategy which will see the company elevating its guest experiences through sustainable initiatives, such as Marine Discovery Centres, while also achieving carbon neutrality and increasing biodiversity by 30% by 2030.

In Thailand, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Laguna Phuket, and Santiburi Koh Samui have all been certified for 2024, following their initial recognition last year, while the destination-defining CROSSROADS Maldives project, which comprises SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and The Marina @ CROSSROADS, has also received Green Globe™ certification for the second year in a row.

Green Globe™ is the world’s leading certification for the sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism worldwide. It is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

S Hotels & Resorts has woven sustainability into every aspect of its operations with a strategy that is underpinned by three main objectives: 1) Achieving carbon neutrality by 2030; 2) Increasing biodiversity by 30% by 2030; and 3) Elevating the accommodation experience through sustainable initiatives, such as Marine Discovery Centres.

The first two pillars are now being significantly enhanced by the “Pleuk Pa Duay Plai New” project (Million Trees for Tomorrow: Expanding Green Conservation by Singha Estate Group), a collaboration between S Hotels & Resorts and Singha Estate which is striving to expand green conservation areas of mountain and forest at Singha Park in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. For every square metre being developed by the companies, one square metre of land will be reforested. This has already resulted in 634 acres of land being conserved and 6,200 trees planted – including indigenous species such as honeycomb ginger – in the last two years. This is supporting the companies’ long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, while also boosting biodiversity. In total, S Hotels & Resorts is aiming to plant one million square metres of forest by 2025, including the enhancement of areas that are home to 21 species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List.

Other recent initiatives include the introduction of nature trails and signage to introduce guests to the diverse flora and fauna at Santiburi Koh Samui and CROSSROADS Maldives, plus community engagement activities at the Maldives Discovery Centre, including initiatives with local schools. Street markets are now held every month in the Maldives to promote small-scale businesses, and every S Hotels & Resorts property promotes locally sourced products and seasonal ingredients, with farm-to-table menus and activities that showcase the destination’s culture.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village recently released five bamboo sharks into the sea as part of the “Save Our Sharks” programme, a collaboration with the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Since 2021, the resort’s Marine Discovery Centre has released a total of 30 sharks and currently nurtures 29 shark eggs at the onsite hatchery. S Hotels & Resorts’ two Marine Discovery Centres in Thailand and the Maldives are now targeting over 50,000 visitors per year, with a range of critical projects such as shark conservation, coral propagation and mangrove planting.

Mr. Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts, stated: “Sustainable development is at the core of S Hotels & Resorts’ business. We are deeply committed to minimising our environmental impact and creating positive societal outcomes. Therefore, we are delighted that our resorts have been certified by Green Globe™ for the second consecutive year. This is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our entire team, and we aim to continue this success in the years ahead.

“Furthermore, partnering with Singha Estate for the ‘Pleuk Pa Duay Plai New’ initiative is a critical step in our drive to become carbon-neutral. In 2024, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 5% annually, with tree planting being one of the main activities contributing to this goal. Additionally, solar panels have been installed in our resort properties in Thailand and the Maldives, which will reduce our carbon emissions by up to 20%. We look forward to helping our eco-conscious guests to learn about the importance of environmental conservation and biodiversity wherever they choose to travel,” Mr. Marshall concluded.

For more information about S Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.shotelsresorts.com