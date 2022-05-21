UNWTO enjoys high-level meetings with Americas leaders

Against the backdrop of the 67th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas, held in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Secretary-General Pololikashvili enjoyed a productive meeting with the country’s President Luis Lacalle Pou. Joining them were Minister of Tourism Tabaré Viera, Minister of Foreign Relations, Francisco Bustillo, and high-level government authorities for the sector. The strong political presence reflected the commitment to tourism at the government level. The sector’s cross-cutting nature means tourism has been included in a wide range of government policies and initiatives, a position President Lacalle has further advanced since coming to office in March 2020.

In the meeting, the President reaffirmed Uruguay’s long-standing commitment to the goals of UNWTO and pledged its support as it works to advance tourism’s role in his domestic agenda and position the sector as a driver of sustainable development across the region.

Also in Punta del Este, the UNWTO leadership met with the Minister of Tourism of Brazil, Carlos Brito, to discuss ongoing cooperation and future plans as the country’s tourism sector restarts following the pandemic. Additionally, Secretary-General Pololikashvili met with Minister of Tourism from Guatemala, Ms. Anayansy Rodríguez.