Moxy Mexico City slated for 2022 opening

Marriott International has signed a contract with Grupo Elise to debut the millennial-focused Moxy Hotels brand in Mexico with a 120-room hotel.

The property is slated to rise in stylish Chapultepec with close proximity to the Roma Norte neighbourhood, characterised by a contemporary art scene, hipster culture and vibrant nightlife.

Construction on the Moxy Mexico City is expected to begin in late 2020, with the opening in 2022.

“Moxy is a great fit for Mexico City, a destination known for its vibrancy, youthful energy, and dynamic arts culture and we see significant potential for this brand throughout Mexico and Latin America,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Grupo Elipse and look forward to working with them on this milestone project.”

The hotel is expected to feature 120 small yet cosy guest rooms with smart modular furniture and hi-tech touches, embracing today’s Millennial traveller.

The design is also set to include buzzing public spaces aimed to be the centre of activity for guests featuring an industrial chic look, bold programming with local flavour, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play.

“We are thrilled to bring the Moxy brand to Mexico and provide a new go-to location for next-Gen travellers,” said Ricardo Czukerberg of Grupo Elipse.

“It’s exciting working with Marriott International, and drawing on the expertise of this global travel powerhouse gives us high confidence in the project’s success.”

Moxy currently operates 50 hotels open across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.