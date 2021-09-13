Mandarin Oriental signs up for Beverly Hills property

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced an agreement to brand and manage 54 luxurious residences located on the prestigious Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills.

The location is scheduled to open in 2022.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard is the first residential-only project on the United States West Coast from the company.

The sleek mid-rise property will encompass 54 residences, all with outdoor space, and impeccably crafted interiors and furnishings curated by the acclaimed 1508 London design studio.

Residents will enjoy a range of private facilities, including a fitness and wellness centre with a variety of spa and beauty treatments, a high-end beauty salon, library and lounge plus a rooftop swimming pool complete with poolside cabanas and adjacent bar and lounge.

Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud will also make his West Coast debut, taking the helm of the property’s ground floor restaurant and rooftop lounge and bar, while also offering an array of exclusive in-home dining experiences.

The owners and developers of Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard is a joint venture between SHVO and Deutsche Finance America.

SHVO is also developing the group’s Mandarin Oriental Residences at 685 Fifth Avenue in New York.

“We are delighted to partner again with SHVO on our first residences project on the West Coast and look forward to extending Mandarin Oriental’s brand and exemplary service to this desirable destination.

“The residences will offer owners an exceptional lifestyle in a prestigious location, close to Rodeo Drive’s renowned shopping and entertainment choices,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.