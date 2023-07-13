Mark Kirby celebrates Emaar Hospitality’s move into Saudi Arabia

Emaar Hospitality’s Mark Kirby has celebrated the opening of the Address Jabal Omar Makkah, the operator’s Saudi Arabia debut, and its largest hotel at 1,484 keys.

Designed by the architect Foster & Partners, the towers of Address Jabal Omar Makkah span over 5,000 sqm of space and can be seen for miles. The development includes a commercial area featuring a range of shops, showcasing local, regional, and international brands. In addition, guests can savour a range of culinary options at the many food courts and restaurants in close proximity, catering to various palates and preferences.

Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest hotel, Address Jabal Omar Makkah, which is conveniently located at the heart of the Holy City of Makkah. The prime location of the property makes it the preferred choice for those seeking to deepen their spiritual connection. With spacious rooms and suites, multiple dining options, and state-of-the-art prayer facilities, the hotel offers all the amenities necessary for a meaningful and unforgettable pilgrimage experience. Whether guests are here for Hajj, Umrah, or to enhance their spiritual connection, Address Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel is the optimal starting point for their journey.”

The hotel is part of a wider development called the Jabal Omar Project, which includes 16 hotels with more than 13,000 keys, 40 towers and a targeted two million hotel guests annually. The project also looks to be able to handle 100,000 visitors a day during Hajj and Umrah.

A handful of these hotels are already open, such as Jabal Omar Marriott providing 426 keys; the Jabal Omar Hilton Suites with 484 keys; the Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency with 657 keys; the Jabal Omar Conrad with 438 keys; the Jabal Omar Hilton and the Jabal Omar DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah with 676 keys.

