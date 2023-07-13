Four Seasons Hotel Madinah confirmed as brand enters religious tourism market

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has confirmed a hotel in the holy city of Madinah as the high-end Canadian operator moves into the world of religious tourism.

The Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will feature 245 keys, two restaurants, a tea lounge, spa, fitness centre, a barber shop and a “curated collection” of retail outlets.

The new-build hotel will be at the heart of the significant Madinah, steps from the Prophet’s Mosque. A week ago, Saudi Arabia said over 4.25 million worshippers and visitors visited the Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque during the holy week this year.

Four Seasons Hotel Madinah significance

No opening date has been shared for the property, though, should it open, it will cement Saudi Arabia as one of Four Seasons’ largest markets outside of North America.

The super-exclusive brand tends to only operate a handful of hotels in a country, but in the Kingdom, there could be as many as five hotels. There is the existing Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, resorts headed to both The Red Sea and Diriyah Gate, along with the potential for a location in the untouched AlUla area.

The upcoming hotel is currently building its opening team, including the important role of general manager.

The GM should have prior experience in either Makkah or Madinah hospitality, along with experience in opening hotels and a strong sense of business development.

Source: Hotelier Middle East