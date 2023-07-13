Meyer Jabara Hotels Partners with IMI Agency to Offer Expanded Beverage Program

A proven industry leader in hotel food and beverage operations for more than 45 years, Meyer Jabara Hotels announced a new partnership with IMI Agency to roll out a cutting-edge beverage program at every one of the company’s full-service hotels, and every property equipped with a restaurant, lounge, or banquet hall.

Through the agreement, which went into effect at the beginning of June 2023, IMI Agency will provide Meyer Jabara Hotels with expanded access to vendor partnerships, training tools, and marketing initiatives.

IMI will work with Meyer Jabara Hotels to train the company’s banquet service and food-and-beverage staff members at all applicable properties. This training program will be delivered directly by F&B vendors to fully educate Meyer Jabara’s teams on category and brand knowledge in order to improve the guest experience. Banquet and catering staff will be specifically targeted for training, focusing on wine and bourbon education.

Training programs and support provided through this partnership will vary based on a hotel’s size, location, and available amenities. IMI Agency will also work hand-in-hand with each hotel’s beverage alcohol suppliers and facilities managers to provide the most impactful training possible, in alignment with every property’s F&B goals and offerings.

“We are elated to partner with IMI Agency as Meyer Jabara Hotels continues its commitment to F&B excellence,” said MJH President Justin Jabara. “Exceeding guests’ expectations through foodservice is one of our core goals and is elemental to our identity. Through training, tools, and empowerment, we are setting our employees up for success to ensure that they deliver exceptional customer service and maximize F&B revenues.”

IMI’s services include beverage marketing, beverage operations, consulting services, server training programs and more. The company also trains existing hotel workers to meet their potential through a framework of reinforcement, recommendations and accountability.

Guy Reinbold, Corporate Director of F&B at Meyer Jabara Hotels, said IMI is one of the leading companies in F&B operations and management, and MJ’s partnership with them is the next logical step to elevate the beverage program forward

“As someone who has worked with IMI in the past, I understand how the company builds a better beverage business,” Reinbold said. “They create, inspire, automate, infuse, distill, and mix concoctions that connect with customers and drive beverage growth and margin. We look forward to cultivating creative promotions and forging closer bonds with guests through this exciting beverage program.”

Cody Henson, IMI Agency Account Support Manager, concurred.

“We are excited to work with Meyer Jabara Hotels and bring best-in-class beverage experiences to their properties,” Henson said. “I can say with confidence that Meyer Jabara Hotels will deliver the most impactful beverage programs on the market, starting from a position of service excellence.”

For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.mjhotels.com.