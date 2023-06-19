MAGLEV AERO UNVEILS BREAKTHROUGH PROPULSION TECHNOLOGY AT PARIS AIR SHOW

MagLev Aero – an aerospace leader with more than 20 issued patents underpinning a breakthrough propulsion platform that will enable the next generation of ultraquiet electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – will present at the highly anticipated Paris Air Mobility conference, co-located at the Paris Air Show, with a speaker session on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:45 p.m. CEST. The milestone event will mark MagLev Aero’s public debut following its recent emergence from stealth and unveiling of its proprietary propulsion technology.

“We’re honored to have been invited to speak at the Paris Air Mobility event, and I’m thrilled to reveal the breakthrough propulsion technology we have been working so diligently and passionately on for the past few years in stealth,” said Ian Randall, co-founder and CEO of MagLev Aero. “We’ll be leading an important discussion on Urban Air Mobility, and how our proprietary MagLev HyperDrive™ platform will enable a new generation of eVTOL designs that are dramatically more quiet, efficient, safe, sustainable and emotionally appealing to the mass market. I’m eager to hear from our peers and work together to advance the urban transportation landscape.”

At Paris Air Mobility, MagLev Aero’s leadership team will explore the critical challenge of eVTOL operating noise and the necessity for a new generation of propulsion that achieves ultra-low noise operation, particularly during takeoffs and landings, which may need to occur deep into communities close to where people live, work and play. This breakthrough is vital for gaining public acceptance and ensuring widespread accessibility to urban air transportation.

MagLev Aero’s innovation enables a large rim-driven circular rotor that maximizes efficiency and control for ultra-quiet vertical lift and high-speed cruise. The MagLev HyperDrive™ platform leverages the magnetic levitation suspension principles found in high-speed maglev trains, using a magnetic bearing to support a many-bladed rim. Permanent magnets in the passive electrodynamic suspension, combined with segmented motor control, enable highly redundant and highly efficient distributed electric propulsion around the perimeter of the rim drive. This allows the MagLev HyperDriveTM propulsor to safely operate with high hover lift efficiency and lower blade loading at slower speeds, as well as reduced noise levels during hover, surpassing traditional helicopters and multi-rotor eVTOLs.

“The eVTOL industry has achieved many important milestones in the pursuit of urban air mobility. MagLev Aero’s breakthrough technology is poised to extend these successes with a ground-up designed electric propulsion platform that is purpose-built for ultra-low noise in vertical takeoff and landing, as well as cruise, and will allow industrial design that provides for a compelling user experience,” said Rod Randall, MagLev Aero’s co-founder and chairman. “We believe our HyperDriveTM innovation applies to a variety of sizes, configurations and use cases, and we look forward to working with OEMs and other partners to bring our technology to market.”

MagLev Aero has attracted support from prominent technology investors and industry leaders, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Material Impact, Stage 1 Ventures, Grit Capital and Moai Capital, as well as several other strategic partners. MagLev Aero’s unique business model prioritizes propulsion, allowing its platform to be integrated into various aircraft concepts and eVTOLs. This approach opens up possibilities for new and innovative applications and industrial design elements.