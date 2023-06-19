A Wedding Venue Creating “Extraordinary Experiences” - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Is that the sound of wedding bells we hear? If so, we should share a little secret about the region’s most breathtaking wedding venue. Perched atop scenic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire — in a spectacularly restored, circa 1905 gathering space — Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club is the perfect place to host the wedding of your dreams.

The high-touch hospitality team at Jimmy’s is dedicated to delivering everything you need to host the most elegant, unforgettable wedding you can imagine. We invite you to explore the features and amenities that make Jimmy’s a one-of-a-kind wedding venue for up to 300 guests.

The Wow Factor

Located in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire this architecturally stunning local landmark is built to bring people together…and set your wedding apart with a rare, one-of-a-kind “wow factor.”

A towering glass-and-steel atrium. Intimate rooms with fireplaces and bay windows. Balconies overlooking the grand main stage. Opulently appointed rooms with captivating artwork. Original arched stained-glass features. And so much more.

The flexible, high-ceilinged spaces — alive with the vibrations of such world-class musical artists as Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Mavis Staples, John Scofield, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray and Wynton Marsalis — can be configured to meet your needs.

Extraordinary Culinary Experience

Wedding dinners are also memorable at Jimmy’s, where our team works with you to design a delectable culinary experience that lives up to their flavorful motto, “The Pursuit of Deliciousness.”

At Jimmy’s, we cultivate personal connections with the local farmers and fishermen who supply the fresh local ingredients used to create a unique New England-inspired cuisine. That same personal touch extends to coordinating with you to create your ideal wedding day menu.

Wired to Inspire

Engineered with the leading-edge sound and lighting systems required to showcase world-class musical artists, Jimmy’s also offers in-house theater and projector capabilities, plus a seven-camera video system to capture key moments or record your entire ceremony for future viewing and sharing.

Making Your Special Day “Extra Special”

Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club is a singularly spectacular, full-service wedding venue with a personality and charm unlike any other — a place where the hospitality team puts heart and soul into curating a truly memorable wedding day experience for you and your guests.

To start a conversation about hosting your special wedding event at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, please fill out our Event Request Form. Or contact 888-603-JAZZ.