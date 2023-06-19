Qatar Airways Expands Network in Turkey with New Route to Trabzon

Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline, today landed its inaugural flight to the Turkish city of Trabzon. The non-stop service is operating with the Airbus A320 aircraft three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The new route expands Qatar Airways’ footprint in Türkiye and strengthens its global network of more than 160 destinations.

Onboard QR319, the flight was celebrated by the attendance of the Ambassador of The Republic of Türkiye in Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Goksu. Special celebrations took place in Premium and Economy Cabins, where passengers were welcomed with special Turkish desserts, and experienced a bespoke menu in addition to being presented with unique giveaways that embrace the Turkish culture.

The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute upon landing, where a short airport ceremony took place which was attended by the Governor of Trabzon, Mr. İsmail Ustaoğlu. Passengers were handed red roses and Turkish baklava and enjoyed a dance performance by a traditional folk group.

Trabzon is Qatar Airways’ seventh destination in Türkiye, with the airline also operating to Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Located in the Northeast of Turkey, Trabzon is celebrated for its rich history, cultural offerings, and beautiful Black Sea coastline. The city boasts an array of natural and historic wonders, including the Sumela Monastery, Uzungol Lake, and the stunning Trabzon Hagia Sophia Museum.

With this new route, Qatar Airways passengers will have the opportunity to explore Trabzon’s diverse offerings with ease and convenience. From sports activities, to hiking mountains and family getaways, Trabzon presents something unique to all travellers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Trabzon is an exciting and important new route for Qatar Airways, which solidifies our strong commitment to Türkiye and delivers on the high demand for connectivity between Doha and Trabzon. Reaffirming our commitment to the strong partnership between Qatar and Turkey, Qatar Airways’ network in Türkiye has expanded to 58 weekly flights during the peak summer season. We look forward to bringing travellers to Trabzon from the Gulf region and beyond, through an unrivalled travel experience through our home, the outstanding Hamad International Airport.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Mustafa Goksu, said: “We are proud of the ongoing demand from the State of Qatar to The Republic of Türkiye, evident in Qatar Airways operations to not only one, but seven different airports.

“I am pleased to join the airline in its celebration today, and I know that my country will offer a world-class and unforgettable experience to all passengers coming to Trabzon, and I would like to express my sincere appreciation for being part of this memorable moment.”

Qatar Airways will service Trabzon throughout the summer season with the route operating between 16 June and 22 August 2023.