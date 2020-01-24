MacDonald to lead sales for Rosewood Hotels

Rosewood Hotel Group has promoted Caroline MacDonald to the role of group vice president of sales, distribution and business performance.

In this role, she will be responsible for leading the global sales, revenue management and partnership marketing teams across the group’s distinct brands including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts and KHOS.

MacDonald us currently vice president of global sales and marketing.

In her four-year tenure with Rosewood Hotel Group, she has played an important role in the company’s successful expansion and growth, driving performance and elevating the identity of the brand.

Most notably, MacDonald’s sales leadership has proved essential to the commercial success of ten hotel openings across the globe, where she provided strategic oversight and spearheaded the development of superlative sales, marketing, revenue and distribution teams to ensure the properties were quickly established as market leaders.

“Caroline has time and time again proven herself to be an invaluable member of the Rosewood team, with a strong sense of determination and drive that has been essential in increasing the group’s global recognition and reputation,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“We are thrilled to reward Caroline for her many accomplishments and look forward to the group’s continued success and growth under Caroline’s leadership.”

Boasting nearly 30 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, MacDonald originally joined Rosewood Hotel Group in 2016 as vice president of sales and marketing, Americas and Europe.

She was promoted to vice president of global sales and marketing in 2019.

Prior to joining Rosewood, MacDonald spent fifteen years with Auberge Resorts & Hotels, initially as senior vice president of sales and marketing before assuming the position of chief marketing officer.

Having entered into hospitality at the DoubleTree in Monterey, California in 1990, Caroline’s experience in the industry also includes roles with Pinehurst Company and Carefree Resorts.