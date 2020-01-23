ABTA: Six million Brits eye winter sun holidays

Nearly six million people have sought, or are planning to seek, warmer climes this winter, according to new research by ABTA.

According to ABTA members, the Canary Islands remain the top destination for British tourists looking for sunnier weather, with Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria seeing strong bookings.

At this time of year temperatures in the region are often more than three times the average temperature at home, usually peaking between 17-20°C.

Dubai and Egypt are proving popular mid-haul choices, and southern Turkey is opening up with more flights to Antalya and Dalaman throughout the winter season.

Orlando, Cape Town, Mexico and the Caribbean – whether it be for a cruise or visiting a specific destination such as Barbados, Jamaica or St Lucia – are the pick of the long-haul destinations.

For those looking for an alternative to the classic beach break, Thailand, Singapore and the rest of south-east Asia offer options for a more adventurous trip.

Winter sun seekers may also want to consider destinations such as Morocco, Cyprus and the Algarve.

Overall, more than two-fifths (44 per cent) of people have taken, or are considering taking, a winter holiday this season.

While winter sun is the most preferred option (25 per cent), the second most popular trip is a city break (21 per cent), with 25-34-year olds being the most likely to take one (28 per cent).

Victoria Bacon, ABTA director of brand and business development, said: “A holiday with some sunshine is a great way to beat the winter blues, and now is a great time to explore your options and book a winter getaway.

“Whether that’s visiting a popular destination, going on a cruise or trying something adventurous – holidaymakers will find there are great value last minute breaks available.”