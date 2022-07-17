Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announces Houses at Rosewood Villa Magna

Rosewood Villa Magna has officially completed the renovation of the Spanish luxury hotel with the unveiling of Anglada House and Salamanca House, the property’s “Signature Houses.” Designed by BAR Studio, an Australian interior design company, these residential-style houses are some of the most spacious and elegantly crafted hotel rooms in Madrid with design elements that reflect the property’s sophisticated and contemporary ambiance.

Both the Anglada House and Salamanca House are situated on the top level of the property and feature outdoor terraces – some of the largest in Europe – with extraordinary panoramic views of Madrid. The outdoor space offers a private escape from the bustling city, while still allowing guests to experience some of Madrid’s most iconic buildings from new heights. The terraces are available for use all season and can also serve as private event spaces.

Anglada House, named for Spanish businessman and politician Juan Anglada, boasts a large collection of contemporary art reminiscent of Rosewood Villa Magna’s storied history and culture. British studio, Art Link, chose specific pieces to pay tribute to Anglada’s aristocratic and cultivated taste, as well as his respect for lineage and history. This can be seen in the sculptures, still life, and family portraits by famed artists Johannes Neilson and Salustiano García Cruz throughout the house. The collection adds an elevated touch to the accommodation, in addition to the high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, which open to the skies of Madrid and offer guests panoramic views of the city.

The Anglada House is the largest private room in the hotel, accommodating up to six guests, and includes two bedrooms, a work studio, an outdoor terrace, a dining room, a living room, and a kitchen with an island. The residential-style layout is reminiscent of a large contemporary loft with no formal separations between rooms or the interior and terrace. The house evokes a cozy, ‘at home’ feeling, which is clear with design elements including a fireplace, a curated selection of furniture from European designers like Monteni & C and Minotti, warm lighting, and various works of art that tell the story of the local culture and history.

The terrace is beautifully crafted with high-quality limestone (Campaspero acanelado) from Valladolid, and a range of materials are incorporated throughout the sophisticated outdoor space, including silk and leather coatings, marble, velvet, brass, and wrought iron finishes. The house features high-tech amenities, with state-of-the-art home automation systems, sound systems both inside and out, remote-controlled fireplaces, and kitchen sinks with filtration systems for still and sparkling water. Outside, the garden terrace has separate living areas, including a dining room that can seat up to eight people, and a professional barbecue that allows guests to enjoy a private outdoor dining experience on the Paseo de la Castellana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design of the Salamanca House fuses the property’s classic contemporary atmosphere with local influences, paying homage to the elegant and historic Salamanca district where the hotel is located. The Salamanca House welcomes guests with “Spreading a Wing” by Josephine Cardin, a large-format photograph that subtly introduces the evocative atmosphere of the nineteenth century with a modern touch. Named for the Marquis of Salamanca, architect of the elegant Madrid neighborhood, Salamanca House also includes works such as “High Water”, by contemporary Russian artist Andrey Remnev and “Nonsense in ·D” by 3D illustrator and animation director, Roman Bratschi. These specific works and artists beautifully mirror the merging of modern and contemporary art that can be seen across the house. Like Anglada House, Salamanca House invokes a contemporary feel with modern design and architectural elements throughout. The house has one formal bedroom but can be extended with several adjoining suites to create a four-bedroom accommodation and a terrace that features an interior and exterior fireplace, various living areas, and a kitchen area with a professional barbeque.

In addition to Angalda House and Salamanca House, the property also features two other residential-style houses, Castellana House and Cedros House.

Castellana House, located on the second floor overlooking the Castellana neighborhood, offers spacious accommodation for up to five guests, with two bedrooms, an elegant living room, and three full bathrooms, making the house an ideal choice for families.

Located on the sixth floor of the building, Cedros House is named for the centenary cedar located in the garden of the property entrance, evoking the feeling of being in a forest, as the treetop is the first thing guests can see from the suite’s window. The house offers spacious accommodations, with both a living and dining room, one-bedroom, and a service kitchen. This suite has a maximum capacity of three guests and can be combined with a Castellana Junior Suite for additional space.

Following a comprehensive refurbishment and redesign, Rosewood Villa Magna, one of Madrid’s most iconic and venerable properties, officially debuted in October 2021 under the ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® flag. Located on Madrid’s most coveted boulevard, Paseo de la Castellana, the historic property has been a beloved local landmark since it originally opened in 1972, inducing a convivial spirit and charm that captivated visitors from both near and far. Newly infused with a dynamic design scheme that honors the original hotel and the vibrant city in which it sits while simultaneously incorporating contemporary style and comforts, as well as elevated amenities, world-class gastronomic experiences, and an unmatched standard of service, the revived Rosewood Villa Magna has been carefully conceived to usher in this new phase of ultra-luxury hospitality to the city of Madrid and Spain at large.