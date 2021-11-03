The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel completes renovations

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has completed a three-year transformation.

From new guest rooms and suites to the debut of the hotel’s signature restaurant, Dowling’s at the Carlyle, to the arrival of a new spa by Valmont, the 91-year-old property is preparing for the next generation of travellers.

“We are thrilled to finally debut our completed new guest rooms – which are highlighted by the coveted suites in the Tower with sweeping views of Central Park,” said Anthony McHale, managing director of the Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel.

“Obviously with a beloved property such as the Carlyle, we had to be careful with this restoration and we feel it offers the perfect modern aesthetic to bring the hotel into the future while still respecting the past.”

Designed by New York-based, award-winning design practice tonychi, the newly reimagined guest rooms and suites are inspired by the glamour and beauty of Manhattan’s pre-war era, the Upper East Side.

Quintessential apartment living meets modern day, with luxurious fixtures and furnishings in the new rooms, black lacquered panelling and illustrated wallpaper of whimsical vignettes from Central Park - an echo of Ludwig Bemelmans and Marcel Vertès - and a thoughtful curation of artwork, books and collected everyday finds, all of which emanate a smart, residential look.

Subtle art deco inspirations are also present, paying reverent homage to the Carlyle’s original designer, Dorothy Draper.

William Paley, long-time creative director of tonychi studio, led the redesign of 155 of the hotel’s 189 rooms and suites.

The additional 34 rooms and suites remain completely unique in design and range from the Empire Suite by the renowned designer, Thierry Despont, to new suites by New York based interior designer, Dan Fink, to the hotel’s newly acquired Presidential Suite.

Encompassing the entire 26th floor of the Carlyle’s tower, the one-of-a-kind Presidential Suite offers the ultimate Manhattan living experience.

Formerly a privately owned apartment for several decades, the suite was recently added to the hotel’s inventory and features 360-degree views of the city, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase sweeping vistas of Central Park, Midtown and beyond.

The private elevator landing and dramatic entrance features gold leaf and hand-etched Art Deco inspired murals.

This exclusive residential-style suite is adorned with Venetian plaster walls throughout and features three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one-half bath, living room, full kitchen and media area.

Additionally, the gallery entrance just off the landing features a piano, making it the ideal spot for entertaining and taking in the striking view.