Rosewood Red Sea set to open in Saudi Arabia

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by The Red Sea Development Company to manage Rosewood Red Sea, opening as part of phase one of the multi-complex The Red Sea development. Located along Saudi Arabia’s west coast on Shura Island, the new Rosewood® hotel will be part of The Red Sea destination, which is comprised of a stunning marina offering a yacht club, commercial retail and dining options, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course. This new development is poised to be one of Saudi Arabia’s top cultural and lifestyle destinations, appealing to international visitors and local citizens through a mix of leisure elements.

“It is our great pleasure to announce our expansion in the Middle East, adding Rosewood Red Sea to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning cultural movement,” said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “Rosewood’s presence in The Red Sea destination will mark a transformational time for the brand as the project looks to set new standards in sustainable development and support Saudi Arabia emerge as a top global tourism destination.”

“We are delighted to partner with Rosewood to establish its ultra-luxury brand on our hub island, Shura, at The Red Sea destination,” said John Pagano, CEO at The Red Sea Development Company. “Rosewood’s philosophy to reflect the local culture and spirit of a destination in its offering will tempt visitors to explore the rich heritage and unsurpassed natural beauty of this undiscovered, unique region. Rosewood Red Sea is set to meet the increasing demand for exclusive, personalized experiences that dovetail with the natural environment, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the resort.”

Rosewood Red Sea will boast 149 guest rooms and suites. Elevated food and beverage offerings will include three restaurants, two lounges, a signature Manor Club and a central hub featuring authentic eateries. Additional recreational spaces will include event pavilions and Asaya™, Rosewood’s integrative well-being concept consisting of seven treatment rooms, a gym, two movement studios and a yoga pavilion.

Encompassing 22 islands and five inland sites by the time it completes in 2030, The Red Sea destination will be home to a luxury and upper-upscale segment composed of mono-island resorts, beach resorts, centralized island-hubs, and inland resorts in the desert and mountains. The destination is located 550 km north of Jeddah. For travellers near and far, the new Red Sea International Airport will provide access and airlift to the destination. It is set to welcome its first flight by the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was nominated as Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel Brand 2022 while The Red Sea Development Company was nominated as World’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2021 by World Travel Awards.