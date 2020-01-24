Avani Central Busan Hotel opens in South Korea

Avani Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of the brand-new, 289-room Avani Central Busan Hotel in South Korea.

Renowned for its status as the country’s main commercial port, home to the Korea Exchange, and a desirable leisure destination, Busan was selected as the perfect host for Avani.

Guests to Avani Central Busan Hotel can choose from seven room types, ranging from studio-style accommodations to one-bedroom suites with separate living areas.

Each of the guest rooms and suites boasts city or mountain views, and in some cases both, no matter the room category, each is designed for optimal comfort and convenience.

Avani Central Busan Hotel is conveniently located within the Munhyeon Finance Complex, at the centre of Busan’s commercial district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex also has a direct connection to the Busan subway system and is a 15-minute drive to Korea’s bullet train KTX stop and international cruise terminal.

“Avani Central Busan Hotel is the first footstep for Avani into the Republic of Korea, offering an upscale new product for our business and leisure travellers to enjoy,” said Javier Pardo, vice president of operations, Avani Hotels & Resorts.

“Avani is designed for the millennial-minded traveller, who is seeking to discover the insider’s guide to happening destinations, while relying on the Avani brand promises of sleep satisfaction, responsibly sourced honest food and the convenience of an excellent location.

“All of this and more is perfectly exemplified in Avani Central Busan hotel.”

Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 30 properties in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, most recently debuting in Cambodia.

The brand has a strong pipeline of new properties under development, including in new destinations such as the Maldives, Vietnam and Thailand.