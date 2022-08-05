Rosewood to open first California residences

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts continues to grow its portfolio of exceptional residences with the announcement of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, the brand’s first standalone residential condominium development in California. Located on Santa Monica Boulevard neighboring world-renowned landmarks and timeless Beverly Hills icons, the boutique development, comprised of 17 ultra-luxury residences, will serve as a model for enriched living in Southern California. Developed by Nahla Capital and GPI Companies, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is scheduled for completion in 2024, with sales to officially commence in 2023.

Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills features exterior architecture and interiors designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, known internationally for his excellence in craftsmanship and design of residential developments, custom residences and elegant restaurants. Evoking Rosewood’s guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein each property reflects the texture and typology of its location, the residences will feature custom interiors and exquisite finishes that epitomize California’s timeless and casual sophistication. Ranging from 3,000 to over 7,000 square feet, every private home comprises a vast array of truly unique amenities including private elevator access, large entry foyers, indoor and outdoor living areas, expansive chefs’ kitchens with double islands, and mudroom/laundry rooms accessed by a discrete service elevator. Private swimming pools in nearly half the residences will create a focal point for their large terraces. Additional al-fresco features and amenities scattered across select residences include fully equipped outdoor kitchens, wet bars and firepits, lending to exceptional living and entertaining.

“As the popularity of standalone branded residences continues to grow, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to present this opportunity to enjoy the height of living in the prominent market of Beverly Hills,” said Brad Berry, vice president of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. “Thoughtfully conceived to extend the utmost in design, service and experience, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is poised to emerge as one of the most desirable destinations not only in California, but across the country. We are proud to bring this incredible project to life alongside our partners and to further reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional residential experiences in the most sought-after locations around the world.”

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will be exclusively managed by a dedicated Rosewood Residential Team who oversee every aspect of the property’s luxury service offerings. Coveted amenities will be available to its intimate group of homeowners, including a beautiful resort-like rooftop retreat featuring a pool, whirlpool spa, fitness center and outdoor relaxation areas boasting breathtaking views of the city. Residents will also enjoy communal rooftop lounge and dining spaces affording them with the ability to host gatherings small or large.

“Nahla Capital and GPI Companies are proud to work alongside Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to introduce Rosewood Residences to the iconic Beverly Hills community,” said Genghis Hadi, co-founder and managing principal of Nahla Capital. “Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will consist of one-of-a-kind homes with many exquisite amenities, and we are excited to collaborate with Rosewood, Compass Development Marketing group and best in class firms including Thomas Juul-Hansen and executive architect MVE Architects to bring this project to life.”

For more information about Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, please visit www.9900SantaMonica.com.