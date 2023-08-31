Long-time Shangri-La Dubai GM promoted to global role

Hakan Ozel has been promoted to area general manager, operations for Shangri-La across the Middle East, Europe, India and Americas (MEIA), his most senior role to date.

His first global position, Ozel has been general manager of Shangri-La Dubai since 2016. It gives him operational remit for hotels such as Shangri-La Jeddah, Shangri-La Paris, Shangri-La, The Shard, and many others.

Setting out his goals in the future, Ozel shared: “In my long-standing tenure with Shangri-La, I’ve witnessed our unwavering commitment to excellence. As I broaden my current role, I’ll leverage my cumulative experiences and insights to further raise our operational standards. My goal is to ensure that Shangri-La not only maintains its industry leadership but also plays an integral role in defining the hospitality paradigm for the region.

Ozel will remain as general manager for Shangri-La Dubai, which, according to operators, is “testament to his outstanding leadership and managerial skills.”

Kong Leong Chan, regional CEO added: “Hakan’s extensive experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving our commitment to excellence across all our properties. I am confident that under Hakan’s guidance, we will establish new industry benchmarks and explore the multitude of exciting opportunities to align with newest trends and strengthen our operations standards across the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Hotelier Middle East