JA Manafaru Scoops Top Maldives Culinary Award

Recognised by the Maldives travel industry and announced at this year’s ‘Travel Trade Maldives 2023’ event, JA Manafaru has been presented with the ‘Best Culinary Resort 2023’ award. The accolade is testimony to many years of excellence in developing unique dining experiences by the island’s kitchen team lead by acclaimed Maldivian Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh.

Stated by Travel Trade Maldives, ‘this award recognises the resorts offering of outstanding delicacies with a variety of enthralling restaurant options.’

Commenting on his team’s industry recognition, Executive Chef Moosa explains, “More than any other luxury escape destination, the Maldives is possibly the most demanding of all when it comes to satisfying guest expectations for dining experiences.

“Cooking is personal and a passion for our team who pull on their own experiences gained from many years in high-class kitchens around the world. Our sole objective is to create exceptional cuisine that will elevate the guest experience to new levels, with service that compliments the natural beauty of this paradise island.”

On JA Manafaru, six themed restaurants cater for all tastes and with the growing trend of personalised dining experiences, the team excel at creating romantic private set-ups for the most intimate of occasions. If one-to-one dining under the stars is a wish, guests can choose from a variety secluded beach locations and set-up styles, two uninhabited islands and even a mystical banyan tree garden, all with a tailored menu created specifically to individual tastes.

